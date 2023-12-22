NPP calls on aggrieved supporters in Sunyani East to remain calm

NPP flag

Source: GNA

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on aggrieved members and supporters of the party in the Sunyani East Constituency to remain calm as the party resolves their challenges.

Haruna Mohammed, the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, who made the call, emphasized that the “NPP is not the property of anybody”, and assured of the readiness of the leadership to resolve emerging challenges to ensure peace.



Mohammed made the call when he interacted with agrieved members of the NPP in the Sunyani East Constituency over an album used for the elections.



In May 2022, the High Court in Sunyani ordered the NPP in the Sunyani East Constituency to set aside an album used for the constituency elections.



The court, presided over by Douglas Seidu, said there had not been “any polling station executive election, nor had they conducted any electoral area coordinator elections.



These two elections must come on before the constituency elections.” The orders followed a suit filed by four members of the party who appealed to the court to set aside the purported album used for the election, claiming it was not properly produced.

Consequently, the High Court ordered the National Headquarters of the NPP to delete from its national database the names of persons elected as polling station executives and electoral area coordinators or officers for the Sunyani East Constituency.



Thereby the party’s presidential Primary held November 4, 2023, which elected Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer, was put on hold in the constituency.



Mohammed advised the supporters to be patient and maintain their trust and confidence as the leadership of the NPP resorted to laid down structures to address their grievances.



Kofi Ofosu Boateng, the Bono Regional Secretary, NPP, said the party was determined to maintain the Sunyani East seat and widen the votes of the presidential elections too, which required the support of every member and supporter.