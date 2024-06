Lawyer Isaac Boamah Nyarko (middle) interacting with the Municipal Director of Education (left)

The NPP parliamentary candidate for Effia, Isaac Boamah-Nyarko, has sponsored mock examinations for final year JHS students in the constituency, covering the full cost of GH¢21,000.

He emphasized his commitment to education and its role in community development.

The gesture was praised by Madam Catherine Biney, the Municipal Director of Education, as a significant contribution to education in the area.



