NPP confirms Afenyo-Markin as new leader of the majority caucus in Parliament

The National Council of the New Patriotic Party has confirmed the new leadership of the majority caucus in Parliament as Alexander Afenyo-Markin, MP for Effutu, prepares to take on the mantle of Majority Leader starting today, Friday, February 23.

This significant change in the Majority Front Bench’s leadership follows the recent interpretation of parliamentary procedures and aligns with the Speaker’s recent ruling on the selection process.



The leadership changes were confirmed at a meeting led by the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong.



This meeting, involving members of the Majority Caucus, deliberated on recommendations from the National Executive Committee (NEC) concerning the leadership reshuffle.



Following the meeting, the General Secretary, according to our sources, presented the recommendations, along with the concurrence letter from the Majority Caucus, to the National Council which was approved at a meeting at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.



This process adheres to the stipulations of Order 6 of the Standing Orders of Parliament (2024), as interpreted by Speaker Alban SK Bagbin.



The Speaker’s interpretation has clarified that while parliamentary caucuses play a pivotal role in leadership selection, the involvement of political parties in this process cannot be sidelined, ensuring a balance between internal party democracy and parliamentary norms.

Subsequently, the Speaker of Parliament will officially announce the leadership changes on the floor, following the receipt of a detailed letter from the NPP General Secretary confirming the changes. This will be followed by a farewell statement from the outgoing Majority Leader, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, symbolising the end of his tenure.



In a ceremonial act of transition, Kyei Mensah Bonsu, along with Adansi Asokwa MP, KT Hammond, will then formally install Alexander Afenyo-Markin as the new Majority Leader. Afenyo-Markin will then deliver his first address in this new role, outlining his vision and commitments.



According to the NEC’s recommendations, the newly appointed leadership team for the Majority Front Bench will be:



1. Majority Leader: Alexander Afenyo-Markin, MP for Effutu



2. Deputy Majority Leader: Patricia Appiagyei, MP for Asokwa



3. Majority Chief Whip: Frank Annoh Dompreh, MP for Nsawam/Adoagyiri

4. First Deputy Majority Chief Whip: Habib Iddrisu, MP for Tolon



5. Second Deputy Majority Chief Whip: Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, MP for Sefwi Akontombra



After Afenyo-Markin’s statement, members from both sides of the House are anticipated to offer their contributions and support, demonstrating a unified front in Ghana’s parliamentary governance.



The reshuffle, aligning with the Speaker’s interpretation and the Standing Orders, signifies a pivotal moment in ensuring that Ghana’s parliamentary leadership reflects both democratic and legal principles.



This leadership transition is expected to usher in a new phase of parliamentary operations, with the NPP’s refreshed team poised to lead the country’s legislative proceedings and national development initiatives.