NPP constructed all landmark projects in Tepa – Nana Agyeman Prempeh

Nana Agyeman Prempeh, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Ahafo Ano North, claims that all major development projects in the constituency were carried out by the NPP, urging voters to reject the NDC.

He highlighted projects like the Tepa Municipal Hospital, Nursing Training School, and ongoing STEM University and Military Base as evidence.



Speaking at a durbar in Tepa, he emphasized that the NPP brings significant transformation to the area, while the NDC has not contributed meaningfully.

He encouraged voters to support the NPP in upcoming elections to continue development.



