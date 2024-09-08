News



NPP didn’t abandon me when I was ill, ignore rumors of my death – Yaw Adomako Baafi

Adomakobaaf072d35244cf070a9ff7faa21472dabb0 Baafi expressed gratitude for the support he received from party members

Sun, 8 Sep 2024 Source: TIG Post

Former NPP Communications Director Yaw Adomako Baafi has refuted rumors about his death, clarifying that while he was recently ill and admitted to Korle Bu and the University of Ghana Medical Centre, he has since recovered.

Dr. Okyere Ankrah had previously urged the NPP to provide Baafi with medical assistance, highlighting his dedication to the party.

Baafi expressed gratitude for the support he received from party members, including Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Joseph Asibu.

He also shared that he is now in good health, pursuing a second master’s degree, and remains actively involved in politics.

Source: TIG Post