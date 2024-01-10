NPP disqualifies 11 aspirants from parliamentary primaries

The NPP will hold parliamentary primaries on Janaury 7, 2024

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) gears up for its parliamentary primaries scheduled for January 27, the party has announced the disqualification of eleven aspiring candidates.

The decision was revealed in a summary of the outcome of the vetting conducted last week. No specific reasons were given for the disqualifications.



Addressing the media in Accra, Director of Elections, Evans Nimako, emphasized that the vetting process adhered to the party's constitution.



He underscored the party's commitment to conducting a fair and transparent vetting exercise.



Nimako stated, "If you look at the party's constitution, it has been done in a very free, fair and transparent manner. But, as I said, we are human, and that's why the party has provided the opportunity for individuals who may feel aggrieved by some development to appeal through the National Parliaments Appeals Committee."

Approximately 400 individuals obtained forms to participate in the NPP Parliamentary race, with 373 undergoing the vetting process. Out of these, 11 candidates were disqualified, 326 passed to contest and two cases were referred to the National Executive Committee for further action.



In addition to the disqualifications, two aspirants voluntarily withdrew from the race, 29 individuals went unopposed, and one aspirant's application was deemed incomplete for failing to fill out the required forms. Furthermore, two aspirants did not make any appearance before the vetting committee.



Since the NPP has already held parliamentary primaries in orphaned constituencies, the January 27, election will be held in constituencies where the party currently has sitting Members of Parliament (MP).



