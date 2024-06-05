News

0

NPP executives turn EC registration center into ‘prayer camp’- Gabriella Tetteh

Gabriella Tetteeh.png Gabriella Tetteh

Wed, 5 Jun 2024 Source: Angel Online

Gabriella Tetteh of the NDC has accused NPP executives in Afutu Constituency of turning the EC registration center into a "prayer camp," alleging they sleep there day and night.

Gabriella Tetteh of the NDC has accused NPP executives in Afutu Constituency of turning the EC registration center into a "prayer camp," alleging they sleep there day and night. She also raised concerns about voters being bussed into the constituency, demanding explanations for the transfer of votes.



