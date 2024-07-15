NPP gov’t to incentivize faith-based organizations driving Nat’l dev’t – Napo reveals

Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, NPP's Vice-Presidential candidate, has announced incentives for faith-based organizations contributing to national development under Dr. Bawumia’s vision if the NPP wins the 2024 elections.

Speaking at the Kristo Asafo Mission conference, he emphasized that these organizations, which significantly impact education, healthcare, and economic empowerment, will receive additional support to enhance their work.

Dr. Prempeh urged collaboration between the government and faith-based groups to foster sustainable development and maintain peace through inter-faith dialogue, highlighting the importance of unity in Ghana's progress.



Read full article