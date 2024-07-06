NPP has an excellent, winnable ticket for election 2024 – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed confidence in the New Patriotic Party winning the 2024 election, citing an excellent ticket with Mathew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. The National Council of the NPP endorsed the choice of the running mate on July 4, 2024, and the official unveiling is expected to take place on July 9, 2024, in the Ashanti region.





