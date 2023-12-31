NPP has demonstrated that we can be trusted with the education of Ghanaian children - Dr. Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the governing NPP, has proven that it can be trusted with the education of Ghanaian children.

Speaking at the 63rd Conference of the Ghana Muslim Mission in Kumasi on Saturday, December 31, Dr. Bawumia said, after seven years of investment in the free SHS policy, and the positive impact it is having, the NPP presents a solid track record to managing the education of Ghanaian children.



Dr. Bawumia, who listed the successes of the Free SHS policy, including an increase in enrollment from 800,000 to 1.4m in seven years and gender parity in enrollment, said there were people who predicted doom for Free SHS, and are now denigrating the success of the policy.



"While the government rolled out the Free SHS policy, much to the excitement and relief of parents, some pessimists predicted doom for Free SHS," said Dr. Bawumia.



"They said Free SHS was a scam. They said it was 419 and they said if they 2 billion cedis to spend, they won't spend it on Free SHS." They said Free SHS will lower the quality of educational standards.



Dr. Bawumia added that, after their prediction of doom for Free SHS failed, same people are now denigrating the success of products of SHS who have been passing well in their WASSCE exam.



"At the end of the 2023 WASSCE, nearly 70% of Ghanaian students who sat the exam passed, representing the highest pass rate since 2015," he said.

"There are those, who, instead of congratulating the students and their hard-working teachers for their remarkable success, are rather denigrating their efforts, by questioning the credibility of the score of the WAEC exams they wrote,"



Dr. Bawumia also reminded the audience that the last NDC government also cancelled allowances for teacher trainees, nursing trainees and Arabic instructors and it took The NPP government to restore these allowances. In addition, the NPP government introduced free TVET education.



While slamming the negative attitude of "Our opponent" to Free SHS and other educational initiatives, Dr. Bawumia concluded that “the future of the education of Ghanaian children will be safer in the hands of the NPP”.



"We, the NPP, have demonstrated that we can be trusted with the education of our children," he said



"Free SHS will not be safe in the hands of our main opponent. Let us not sacrifice the future of our children on the alter of people’s political ambitions “ he added