NPP has no moral authority to continue governing Ghana – Alan

Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change, says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) no longer has the moral right to govern Ghana.

He blames the party for the country’s current struggles and argues that they should be voted out.



Speaking to KSS Studios, Kyerematen urged voters to elect him instead, claiming he has the leadership needed to turn things around. He emphasized that great nations are built by great leaders, not political parties.

Kyerematen left the NPP after losing the first round of their 2023 primaries.



