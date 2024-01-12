NPP is behaving like a spoilt child - NDC Communicator on dumsor

A member of the NDC Communication Team, Adel Umar Ibrahim

A member of the Communication Team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Adel Umar Ibrahim, has criticised the government and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the way it is handling the current power crisis.

He likened the behavior of the government to that of a spoilt child.



According to him, everything was provided by the erstwhile NDC administration before leaving office, yet the NPP upon assuming office have not been able to manage the energy sector, thereby plunging the country into another era of power crisis popularly known as dumsor.



This comes after several parts of the capital began experiencing intermittent power outages for the past few days.



While the Ministry of Energy maintains that the country has not reverted to the era of dumsor, the opposition NDC alleges that the government is concealing the truth due to outstanding debts owed to power producers.



In an interview on TV3, Adel Umar voiced the concerns of Ghanaians facing the inconvenience of power outages.



“The people of Ghana are facing it, and going through the mess. The people of Ghana wake up in the morning and they don't iron their clothes and go to work, it's a problem dealing with it. This has got nothing to do with John Mahama, Ghanaians are struggling enough.

“You keep pushing blames on John Mahama, they are the typical of what you will call the spoilt child, everything is done for him yet, he still cannot manage himself,” he said.



Umar also highlighted the challenges the erstwhile NDC government faced as it tried to solve the power crisis at the time.



According to Umar, the challenges the government faced at the time is far worse than when the current government faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.



He explained that during the period of dumsor under the NDC administration faced severe hardships without external financial assistance.



“When you take the revenues we receive and you add it to the loans that we took, we will be running around 360 billion. You’ve had in excess of 1.5 trillion and you are still shouting.



“Nobody gave us money during the time of dumsor. In fact it was worse than what the NPP went through in COVID. The reason is that, without electricity, nothing works. This is because revenues were not coming in, companies that were producing had to cut down on their reproduction, people were laid off continuously for three years. But we held the ground and left you with something beautiful, just manage it and you are still crying,” he added.

