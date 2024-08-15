News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
2

NPP is going to launch a 'manifesto of lies' on Sunday – John Mahama

Mahama Try Me 1 1 750x375 1 696x348 John Mahama

Thu, 15 Aug 2024 Source: 3news

John Dramani Mahama, NDC's presidential candidate, has accused the NPP of preparing to launch a "manifesto of lies" on August 18.

He criticized the NPP for failing to deliver on promises and urged Ghanaians not to be swayed by monetary inducements from the ruling party.

Mahama emphasized the need for experienced leadership, criticizing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s "try me" approach and urging voters to remember the past eight years of hardship.

He called for support based on proven experience rather than unfulfilled promises.

Read full article

Source: 3news