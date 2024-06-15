News

NPP is using SHS students to gain cheap political popularity in Ashanti – NDC Chairman

Ndc Ashanti Members of the NDC in the Ashanti Region

Sat, 15 Jun 2024 Source: GNA

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NDC, Augustus Nana Kwasi Andrews, has accused the NPP of using senior high school students in their political campaign to gain popularity in the region.

He claims the NPP is busing students to attend rallies under the guise of a "youth connect programme", raising ethical concerns about student safety and the educational environment.

Andrews argues that partisan politics are not allowed in senior high schools and calls on parents to demand answers from the Ghana Education Service for exposing their children to political activities during school hours.

Source: GNA