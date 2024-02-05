NPP issues apology for assault on Citi FM journalist

Richard Ahiagbah

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has extended its apologies to Citi FM/Citi TV and their Northern Regional Correspondent, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, in light of an attack perpetrated by the party's Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, during a parliamentary primary.

During the chaotic scenes that marred the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary primary in the Yendi constituency, Mr. Aliu Mahama and his team subjected Alabira to violence while he was covering the unfolding events.



Alabira promptly lodged an official report of the incident with the Yendi Divisional Police Command. He was in the midst of filing a live report when he extended an opportunity to the MP to share his perspective on the events that led to the violence, only to receive a slap from the legislator instead.



Speaking on The Big Issue on Citi TV, the Communications Director of NPP, Richard Ahiagbah, expressed remorse and offered his sympathies to Alabira. He emphasised the importance of ensuring journalists are protected in the discharge of their duties, condemning any form of intimidation or violence.

“I tried to reach out to him [Alabira] when I came to the knowledge of this matter. I’m very sympathetic to the situation he may have gone through. The preliminary videos that I have seen suggest there was a tussle there, so I will not discount any claim that suggests that anybody had suffered any mistreatment. I will associate with many to apologize and to be clear that the NPP, we do not do business that way. That is not who we are; our values transcend the happenings there.”



Ahiagbah underscored the party's commitment to democracy and the freedom of the press, asserting that such conduct does not align with the values of the NPP. He acknowledged the need to investigate the matter thoroughly and extended apologies to Alabira while reiterating the party's stance against mistreatment of journalists.



The Northern Regional Police Command assumed control of the investigation into the assault on January 29, 2024, as efforts continue to address the incident and uphold press freedom.