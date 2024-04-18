NPP launches PWDs Secretariat to boost support ahead of elections

New Patriotic Party

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken a significant step in its election strategy by establishing a Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) Secretariat at its Kokomlemle office.

This move aims to provide a dedicated meeting space for PWDs within the party, with the goal of mobilizing more votes from the 1.6 million PWDs across the country for the upcoming General Election on December 7.



The National Chairman of the party, Mr. Stephen Ayesu Ntim, emphasized that the secretariat would serve as a central point for addressing and coordinating all matters related to PWDs.



He announced plans to appoint national coordinators to oversee the secretariat's operations, mirroring the party's existing structure.



"The NPP is stronger with the establishment of the PWDs Secretariat, which aligns with our inclusive DNA," Mr. Ntim remarked.



He pledged full support to the secretariat, including resources and other assistance, to ensure its effectiveness in empowering and amplifying the voices of PWDs within the party.



Madam Rita Talata Asobayire, the Second National Vice Chair of the NPP, highlighted the party's determination not to underestimate the influence of the 1.6 million PWDs in the country.

She affirmed the party's commitment to extensive grassroots campaigning to secure their support, emphasizing the importance of every vote in the election.



The party's dedication to inclusivity was further demonstrated by its decision to provide offices for PWDs at its constituency, district, and regional offices. This move reflects a broader effort to integrate PWDs into the party's structures and ensure their active participation in political processes.



Mr. Sunday Afolabi Alao, the Resident Programmes Director, commended the NPP for its openness to recommendations, such as the integration of PWDs in party structures and the provision of sign language interpreters at party functions. He emphasized the need for PWDs to deliver on their promise and justify the space created for them within the party.



Dr. Kwasi Kyei, a former Director of Communications for the NPP in the Ashanti Region, expressed confidence that the establishment of the PWDs Secretariat would significantly boost the party's electoral fortunes.



He pledged to work diligently to ensure that a substantial portion of the 1.6 million PWDs would cast their votes for the NPP in the upcoming election, signaling a strong commitment to inclusive governance and representation.