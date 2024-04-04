NPP launches campaign team in Bekwai for 2024 election

Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah, along with other top party officials, graced the occasion

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Bekwai, Ashanti Region, has kickstarted its campaign for the upcoming 2024 elections with the official launch of its campaign team.

The event, held on Wednesday (3 April), was attended by party members, supporters, and officials, all geared towards securing victory in the upcoming polls.



During the inauguration, parliamentary candidate Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei took the lead, expressing the party's dedication to bringing more development to benefit the constituents and Ghanaians as a whole.



Despite the emergence of an independent parliamentary candidate, political analysts believe that the Bekwai Constituency remains a stronghold for the NPP. Lawyer Raphael Poku-Adusei reiterated this, emphasizing the team's commitment to ensuring the party's continued dominance in the constituency.

Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah, along with other top party officials, graced the occasion, urging party members to remain united and focused on securing victory in the upcoming elections.



As the campaign season gains momentum, the NPP in the Bekwai Constituency is ready to present a compelling vision to voters, highlighting responsible and progressive governance as the key to a brighter future for all.