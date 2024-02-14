NPP leadership welcomes President Akufo-Addo's ministerial reshuffle

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has welcomed President Akufo-Addo's latest ministerial reshuffle, expressing gratitude and appreciation in a statement dated February 14, 2024.

The reshuffle, which involved the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta and 12 others, including 10 Cabinet Ministers and two regional ministers, is seen by the party as a demonstration of the President's commitment to progress and revitalizing the administration.



Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of the NPP, acknowledged the President's responsiveness to the nation's needs, emphasizing his commitment to governance that listens and acts in the best interests of the people. The statement expressed appreciation to the outgoing appointees, urging them to continue supporting the government and the party.



The General Secretary also congratulated the new appointees, encouraging them to bring forth innovative ideas and unwavering dedication to serving the people of Ghana as they assume new responsibilities. The reshuffle is seen as a strategic move to enhance governance and address emerging challenges.

Read the full statement below:



