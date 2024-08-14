NPP made inroads in Volta Region with propaganda – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of using propaganda to gain support in Ghana's Volta Region, traditionally a stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking during a campaign tour in the region, Mahama urged residents not to be swayed by NPP claims that the NDC has neglected the region.



He emphasized that the NDC has been instrumental in the region's development, citing infrastructure projects like roads, electricity, and water systems.

Mahama criticized the NPP for halting these projects whenever they are in power, contrasting it with the NDC's continuous development efforts.



