NPP opens nominations for Akan and La Dadekotopon parliamentary primaries

Justin Kodua Frimpong, NPP's General Secretary

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the commencement of nominations for parliamentary primaries in two crucial constituencies, Akan and La Dadekotopon, following recent developments in both areas.

During a meeting on April 9, 2024, the NPP's National Executive Committee decided to open nominations due to the resignation of Dr. Joseph Gerald Tetteh Nyanyofio in the La Dadekotopon constituency and the passing of Ambassador Rashid Bawa in the Akan constituency.



Justin Kodua Frimpong, the NPP's General Secretary, revealed that the party intends to release guidelines for the forthcoming parliamentary primaries in Akan and La Dadekotopon.



These guidelines will offer aspiring candidates the necessary information and directives to participate effectively in the primaries.



The NPP's move to open nominations underscores its commitment to conducting a transparent and inclusive process for selecting its parliamentary candidates.

As the December 7 elections draw near, the party aims to fill the vacant positions with competent individuals who will represent the interests and aspirations of the constituents effectively.



The NPP's parliamentary primaries in Akan and La Dadekotopon are expected to attract a considerable number of party members eager to vie for the chance to serve their communities.



Prospective candidates are advised to stay updated on the official guidelines, which will provide comprehensive information on the nomination and selection process