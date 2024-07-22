NPP parliamentary candidate to provide streetlights to communities at Ehi

Amegbletor also highlighted ongoing road improvements, including the Ehi to Penyi Road

Source: GNA

Enoch Kwabla Amegbletor, NPP parliamentary candidate for Ketu North, has committed to installing streetlights across the Ehi Community before the Ehi Nutome Gali Festival in late September.

This initiative, alongside providing 1,400 electricity poles and meters, aims to boost local infrastructure.



Amegbletor also highlighted ongoing road improvements, including the Ehi to Penyi Road and plans to enhance other local roads.

Additionally, he will offer skills training to 800 youths and renew health insurance for 400 members.



The festival, celebrating gari production, is themed “Rallying for Development.”



