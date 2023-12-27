NPP parliamentary primaries: Businessman optimistic of winning Ahafo Ano North seat

Kwaku Fosu Frimpong picks forms to contest the Ahafo Ano North seat

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Kwaku Fosu Frimpong, a highly profiled business mogul, and a philanthropist, has expressed hope of winning to become the parliamentary candidate, and subsequently the Member of Parliament for the Ahafo Ano North constituency on the ticket of the NPP.

Mr. Frimpong who filed his forms on Monday, December 25, 2023, said he was very confident of winning the seat, based on his good records.



The business mogul who personally went to the party office to file his nomination form was accompanied by many people, amid chanting of victory songs to show love to him.



He was also accompanied by some delegates, the party's executives, and coordinators to the office.



Mr. Frimpong is set to face the incumbent MP for the area, and some others who are seeking the same bid.



Known for his philanthropist gestures and entrepreneurship skills training for the youth, scores of enthusiastic-looking NPP members and other sympathizers, who got wind of Mr. Frimpong's visit to the office, virtually laid ambush at the place even before he could arrive at the venue.

After successfully filing for his nomination forms, Mr. Frimpong who is very optimistic of winning the slot disclosed that his call to service was a divine one that only it only needed a massive endorsement.



He said per his good records and good heart for development, and job creation among others, he stood tall and was most qualified to win the seat.



It could be recalled that the business mogul was recently hailed by some residents within the area for repairing bridges and fixing some deplorable roads, single-handedly.



Optimistic of being a parliamentary candidate on January 27, 2024, the philanthropist, however, entreated delegates to massively endorse him to continue with his good services.



Apart from ensuring development and employment in the area, the known businessman said he was going to ensure there is an enviable unity in the area, a move he said, would propel for more votes to ease the breaking of the eight mantras.

Meanwhile, the MP hopeful met all the needed requirements the party laid down, according to the party officials who acknowledged receipt of his forms.



Party supporters and coordinators who spoke to this reporter passionately urged delegates to enable him to continue with his good works.



"Even now that he is not holding any position, most of us can confidently preach that he is more than most of the position holders when it comes to development, job creation, construction of roads, etc. We can't afford to lose such a wonderful person to a position, hence our plea with the delegates to give him the mandate", some supporters told journalists.