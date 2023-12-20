NPP parliamentary primary: Bekwai executives accused of endorsing aspirants contrary to laid-down rules

File photo

Some members and delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP ) in the Bekwai Constituency have been accused of endorsing some parliamentary aspirants in the upcoming primaries contrary to laid down rules.

Some of the executives allegedly have brazenly posted flyers of some aspirants on their WhatsApp statuses even though the party’s election guidelines from on such practices.



Incumbent MP for Bekwai and the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Joe Osei Owusu has also been accused of openly endorsing COP (Retired) Alex Mensah.



Henry Opoku Ware (OWASS) is one of the parliamentary aspirants who allegedly backed the MP with huge resources in previous elections.



According to sources, he assured OWASS that he was going to back him in subsequent parliamentary primary as a reciprocal gesture but has suddenly changed his mind.



It is claimed that he stated that Henry Opoku Ware (Owass) hails from the Odagya side of Bekwai, which is predominantly rural. Therefore, if a genuine Bekwai resident desires to become a Member of Parliament for the area, that should be the case. However, that has changed.



The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will, on Wednesday, December 20, open nominations for individuals seeking to represent the party in constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament.

The party has scheduled January 27, 2024, as the date for parliamentary primaries in constituencies with sitting MPs.



Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Prof. Haruna Mohammed, said all is set for the picking of forms on Wednesday.



“The party has taken the necessary steps to develop the timelines and also to come up with forms for filing, and forms are ready and will be dispatched to all the affected constituencies for sitting members of parliament on December 20 for prospective candidates to pick them.



The vetting committees being put together will also be announced after the forms have been submitted on December 25.”



“The instruction is that campaigns will start immediately after nominations are opened for people to pick nominations.



Four persons are contesting the Bekwai parliamentary seat namely; Henry Opoku-Ware (OWASS), Ralph Poku Edusei, George Alex Mensah (COP rtd), and Kingsley Opoku Agyemang.