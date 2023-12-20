NPP primaries: David Asante picks form to contest Nkawkaw seat

Mr Asante picked up the forms on Wednesday, December 20, at the party’s constituency office

The Managing Director (MD) of the Ghana Publishing Company, David Asante, has picked forms to contest for the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s parliamentary primaries in Nkawkaw.

Speaking to the media after picking the forms, he stated that his decision follows extensive consultations with party stakeholders in the constituency.



He added that he is committed to providing quality leadership, Mr Asante said he aims to ensure that Nkawkaw takes its rightful place in Ghana's politics.



"I am the man the Nkawkaw people are calling for at the moment and I am ready to do the job for them. I won;t disappoint them and I will be the Member of Parliament, they yearn for. I am a son of the soil and I understand their needs better," he said.



In his commitment to the welfare of party delegates, Mr. Asante has established a Delegates Welfare Fund, contributing GH¢20,000 to support their needs.

Additionally, he pledges to create job opportunities for the people of Nkawkaw once elected.







Furthermore, he emphasises the importance of building the human resource capacity of the constituency's residents and focusing on infrastructure development for the towns in Nkawkaw.



This marks Mr. Asante's second attempt to lead the NPP in the constituency, reflecting his determination to contribute to the political landscape in Nkawkaw.