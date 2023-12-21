NPP primaries: Effiduase-Asokore chiefs pick nomination forms for incumbent MP

Some chiefs and elders of Effiduase-Asokore on Wednesday, 20 December 2023, picked up nomination forms for the Member of Parliament for the area, Dr Nana Ayew Afriye to set the grounds for his re-election.

The New Patriotic Party on Wednesday officially opened nomination for the election of parliamentary candidates in some constituencies ahead of the 2024 general election.



In what turned out to be a surprise gesture, the chiefs and elders of Effiduase-Asokore together with some supporters of the party on visited the party’s constituency office where they picked up the nomination forms for the MP.



Presenting the forms to the MP at his residence, the chiefs explained the rationale behind their gesture.



According to them, the MP throughout his time in office has proven himself as a generous, hardworking and humble servant who seeks the progress of the constituency and makes himself available to his constituents



They expressed delight in the MP making himself accountable to his constituents by visiting the area whenever parliament goes on recess and engaging the people of Effiduase-Asokore on issues of governance and government policies.

“This is the first time a group of chiefs are leading an MP to pick up forms. We phave chiefs from Asokore and Effiduase and our prayer is that the pancestors and God will help so that the forms that will be presented will live up to its intended purpose,” a member of the delegation of chiefs stated.



The chiefs added that the MP has their full support and will continue to pray for his victory in the upcoming primaries and general election.



The Akyeamehene( Chief linguist) and also the Akokoasohene of the Asokore traditional area added that the “the forms brought by the NPP is like soup, we have fetched some for Dr Afriye and diluted the rest with water… we are going to pray to our gods to reward our kinsman for all the good work he has done.”.



Receiving the forms, the MP expressed appreciation to the chiefs while calling for their continued support.



“I am very appreciative of this gesture. Since the beginning of democracy in Ghana under the Fourth Republic, it has never been seen in Effiduase-Asokore that the owners of the town who have vested interest in their development lead an MP to pick forms,” he stated.

The MP also expressed gratitude to members of the NPP in the constituency for their support while assuring them of his unwavering pursuit of development for the area.



First elected to parliament in 2016, Dr Afriye is currently serving a second term after winning re-election in 2020.



The delegation of chiefs representing the Asokore-Effiduase Traditional Council included Nana sefah Kanto (Nifahene, Asokore Traditional council), Nana Owusu Asare (Okyeamehene , Asokore Traditional council), Baffuor Agyare nimfuor III (Kontihene , Effiduase traditional council), Nana oti Akanten (Saamahene, Effiduase) and Nana Kwaku Boateng (Dabehene, Effiduase).









GA/SARA



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.