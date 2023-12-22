NPP primaries: Hayford Siaw picks forms to contest Annoh-Dompreh in Nsawam-Adoagyiri

Hayford Siaw submitting his nomination

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO of the Ghana Library Authority, Hayford Siaw has finally picked his nomination forms to contest for the New Patriotic Party, NPP, Parliamentary Primaries in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency of the Eastern Region come January 2024.

This means if the process goes through, Mr. Siaw will be contesting the Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, who is the sitting MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh.



Yesterday, December 20, 2023, the leader of the delegation of Mr. Siaw, Emmanuel Adarkwa went to the party office in the Constituency to pick the forms, however, the leadership of the Constituency denied him the forms.



The delegation later proceeded to the Eastern Regional NPP Party Office in Koforidua to pick the forms. Addressing the media in Nsawam after picking the forms, Mr. Hayford Siaw thanked the delegation for the move.

He urged all the delegates to have trust in him and vote massively for him. He promised to build an ultramodern party office if he becomes MP for the constituency.



“The Constituency officers have done everything to prevent me from appearing on the ballot paper coming January but God being so good I have been able to pick the forms” said Mr. Siaw.



“Development is what I intend to bring to this Constituency so that all of you the delegates here will benefit from it” the CEO of National Library Authority reiterated.