NPP primaries: I’m the best person to be MP for Atwima Nwabiagya North Constituency - Frank Yeboah

Frank Yeboah (Middle)

Aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Atwima Nwabiagya North Constituency, Frank Yeboah says he is the best to lead the party in the constituency.

Frank Yeboah has observed that he’s currently the most experienced and marketable person in the constituency having contested the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area on two occasions.



Tipped to win the parliamentary primaries and replace the incumbent Member of Parliament, Benito Owusu-Bio who’s not contesting again, Frank Yeboah said his achievements in the constituency over the years are enough to win the party more votes if elected to lead the party.



Speaking to OTEC News Reporter Jacob Agyenim Boateng, on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at the party’s office at Maabang, the NPP stalwart said he has consistently supported the party and constituents in the area in his efforts to make the party attractive.



Touting his achievements, Frank Yeboah said he has supported over 105 youth in the constituency to pursue careers in handcraft including hairdressing, fashion, and design among others through his foundation, Frank Yeboah Foundation.



He disclosed that dozens of the youth who completed their apprenticeships were provided with the needed equipment to start their own business.



Frank Yeboah noted that hundreds of brilliant but needy students both at the tertiary and senior high school level have received scholarship packages from his foundation to pursue higher education.

“The Frank Yeboah Foundation has been organizing quiz competitions for students in the constituency, where competing schools were given cash prizes and learning materials”.



Frank Yeboah emphasized that he has done a lot to improve education in the constituency including provision of building materials and educational materials to schools in his constituency.



“As part of our social intervention programs, the foundation has also been providing immense support to the vulnerable and aged in the constituency, there are many who have either received food stuff or financial support from the foundation “.



Aside from this, we have supported a lot of communities in the constituency with physical infrastructure projects including reshaping of deplorable roads, construction of bridges, roofing of school buildings, building of hospital sheds, and renovation of community water, among others.



Frank Yeboah reminded the delegates of the immense support and contributions he has provided to the constituency and called on them to make the right choice by voting for him to lead the party on 27th January 2024.



Who is Frank Yeboah

Frank Yeboah is an Accountant and insurer and currently Ag. Director of procurement/projects (NHIA).



He has extensive knowledge in areas of financial management and procurement, he is a member of the management team of the National Health Insurance Authority.



He is also the CEO of Frank Yeboah Foundation, a non-governmental organization.



He’s a native of DabaaHide original message.