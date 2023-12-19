NPP primaries: Let Annoh-Dompreh go unapposed - Nsawam chiefs plead

Frank Annoh Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for the Nsawam-Adoagyiri seat

Frank Annoh Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for the Nsawam-Adoagyiri seat, is being defended by some chiefs who are appealing with the NPP leadership to allow him to continue serving without being contested.

The chiefs of Adoagyiri, Dobro, Daamang, Ahwerease, Yaw Gyan, Chinto, Duayeden, Ahodwo, Ntoaso, Okobeyeyie, Sakyikrom, and Oparekrom, among other communities, claim that the MP has exceeded expectations in his performance and that allowing him to lead for an additional four years will enable him to complete all of the ongoing projects in the region.



The traditional rulers mentioned health, education, road infrastructure among other things as the main reasons why Hon. Annoh-Dompreh shouldn't be contested.



Furthermore, they asked the NPP national executives to spare Mr. Annoh Dompreh from being contested, citing his effective lobbying abilities as a means of bringing more projects to the Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency.



Speaking during a news conference, Nana Opare Odei ll, the chief of Okobeyeyie, stated that Mr. Annoh-Dompreh's numerous developmental projects throughout his tenure have garnered the respect of all the traditional leaders in the area.

"We need him to focus his mind on what he is already doing without having to leave government business and go round doing campaign," Nana Opare stated.



He continued, "The fact that Annoh-Dompreh was the driving force behind nearly every development project in this area means that, as traditional leaders, we have never regretted having him as our MP."



Meanwhile, the coordinators for each of the 29 electoral areas within the Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency have also backed him to go unopposed in the 2024 elections.