NPP primaries: NPP Youth in Ablekuma West pick forms for Roni Nicol

Roni Nicol

Some New Patriotic Party(NPP) youth in Ablekuma West Constituency have paid and picked nomination forms for aspirant Roni Nicol to contest to become the Parliamentary candidate for the constituency.

These youth are persons that he had previously empowered.



Meanwhile, Roni Nicol has expressed confidence of beating the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Ursula Owusu Ekuful at the party’s primary set for Saturday, January 27, 2024.



According to the young, experienced and well-resourced politician, with the kind of work he’s doing on the ground in the constituency and the positive feedback he’s receiving from the delegates who have bought into his message, he sees victory in sight.



“I am extremely confident of unseating Hon. Ursula Owusu Ekuful as the NPP Parliamentary candidate because I focus on my strength and abilities and what I bring on board. I don’t focus on my opponent’s strength or weakness,” Roni Nicol said in an interview.

The affable politician who has endeared himself to many constituents believes he’s well placed to lead the NPP to retain the seat in the 2024 Parliamentary election.



He’s convinced the Ablekuma West NPP constituency needs a new face to spearhead the party to victory.



“Politics is about figures and data. If you look at our history, from 2012 till date our numbers have been dwindling in the constituency where currently the gap is only 6,000 or so. The NDC figures are scary. They went up from 20,000 to 30,000 votes. So, this shows we are underperforming in Ablekuma West and one thing we can do is look at the leadership and change leaders.



“Once the leader is changed, I believe there will be euphoria in the constituency where we can bring out our huge numbers. In the last election, 24,000 people did not participate in Ablekuma West according to the registered number of voters. I can tell you on authority that out of that number, a minimum of 18,000 to 20,000 are probably NPP members. So, the question is why didn’t these people vote? The 2024 election is going to be very pivotal; we need every single vote. We need Parliamentary candidates who are going to work tirelessly, start the campaign at the beginning and make sure that we maximize votes in every constituency to help our Presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to win the election.”