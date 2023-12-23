NPP primaries: Retired police commissioner ‘scares’ Atwima Nwabiagya South MP

Supporters of George Tuffour picked nomination forms for him

The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Atwima Nwabiagya South Constituency, Emmanuel Agyei Ahwere may have to start preparing to hand over his seat if the crowd that accompanied COP(Retired) George Tuffuor to pick his nomination forms is anything to go by.

The retired former Director-General of Finance at the Police Headquarters appears to have captured the hearts of the party’s grassroots who on Thursday massed up at the constituency office to pick nomination forms for him.



Clad in party colours and paraphernalia, they described the new entrant as the saviour of the constituency.



“He has the experience and exposure…we aren’t going to vote for him for the sake of voting. He is not the MP yet but he has done a lot and the evidence is there for us to see. He has lobbying skills and he has given scholarships for a lot of constituents and I am a beneficiary. Very soon I will graduate as a lawyer and do cases Pro Bono for some people”, one of his supporters disclosed.



COP(Retired) George Tuffuor appealed to his supporters to campaign on issues devoid of attacks. He urged that even if their opponents provoke them, they should keep their calm and take into consideration the bigger picture which is winning the primaries and subsequently the seat in 2024.

“I have advised my supporters to engage in an issue-based campaign. Insults are not part of politics. If someone insults you, allow the person to get away with it. I will not back anyone who engages in acts of violence or insults. Let us focus on what is bigger for the area and be reminded that politics is not about insults but togetherness for a common purpose”, he advised.



Profile:



COP Mr George Tuffuor whose last duty post was Director-General/Finance at the Police Headquarters, retired from the Ghana Police Service in January 2021.



He has served in various capacities throughout the country including Regional Commander for Upper East, Northern, Volta, and Tema.



On retirement, he worked briefly with National Security before going private and focusing on his business.