NPP primary: I’m the unifier in Ablekuma West; I’ll ensure victory in 2024 – Roni Nicol

NPP Parliamentary candidate aspirant for Ablekuma West Constituency, Roni Nicol

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate aspirant for Ablekuma West Constituency, Roni Nicol has described himself as the unifier who will bring together the rank and file of the party to forge ahead for victory in 2024 general elections.

According to him, he is a politician who does not engage in dirty politics.



“…Yes, I am a unifier in Ablekuma West constituency, party members in the area will tell you that I don’t do politics. I prefer to engage in politics of ideas. I get along with everybody in the constituency. Those who have contested the seat previously I’ve met them before. Even I am very cool with some members of the opposition National Democratic congress (NDC) who have assured that if I contest the primaries, they will come and support me and ensure that the numbers go up higher,” the affable politician cum businessman said in an interview on Peace FM.



He added: “I urge the residents of Ablekumua West to give me the opportunity to lead them. This time, I am contesting, and I am the best candidate who can maximize our votes in Ablekuma West and help the party grow.”

Roni Nicol is confident of beating the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Ursula Owusu Ekuful at the party’s primary set for Saturday, January 27, 2024.



According to the young, experienced and well-resourced politician, with the kind of work he’s doing on the ground in the constituency and the positive feedback he’s receiving from the delegates who have bought into his message, he sees victory in sight.



Roni Nicol who has endeared himself to many constituents believes he’s well placed to lead the NPP to retain the seat in the 2024 Parliamentary election.