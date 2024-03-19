NPP ran a hate campaign in 2016 elections against Mahama - Joyce Bawah

Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, a special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has leveled accusations against the New Patriotic Party (NPP), alleging that they orchestrated a hate campaign that contributed to the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s loss in the 2016 elections.

Mogtari made accusations regarding Mr. Mahama's ambition of addressing the issue of the energy crisis, popularly called "dumsor," that affected Ghana during and the crisis still ongoing after that.



She expressed frustration and disbelief at the relentless efforts Mahama made to address the crisis, often sacrificing sleep to seek solutions urgently.



She further questioned the sincerity of the NPP's claims of expertise in energy matters, highlighting their failure to propose tangible solutions or provide assistance during the crisis.



In an interview with Onua FM, Joyce stated, “When 'dumsor' came, John Mahama felt so responsible, I remember every morning there were phone calls, he was looking for people to help, not once for all the expertise that our present owners of government claim to have did you ever hear that any energy expert from the fold of NPP woke up in the morning and said Mr Mahama I have this solution, I can help you with wind turbines that will improve the systems, no. They carried out a hatred campaign and caused the nation to rise against a man who spent sleepless nights trying to find solutions to our problems.”

Recalling the former president's integrity in sustaining the energy crisis, she stated, “John Mahama introduced Solar for example, and even advocated for people who were using solar power to be able to get our off times from the national grid and that if you go on solar, for example, your bills will be lower, that was a fantastic policy, how did our opponents at the time support it?”



Spotlighting the current power crisis, she reiterated, “Dumsor had absolutely nothing to do with Mahama or the NDC, climate change had happened under President Kufour if you would remember, we had very senior-most pastors who went to the Akosombo Dam to call on the good Lord to let it rain, how did we criticise Kufour?”



“At the time the NDC understood that Kufour and the NPP were going through a crisis that nature was naturally punishing us for how we were polluting our water bodies and that the rain patterns were changing due to climate change, so it was important for us to think about sustainable power generation.”