NPP running mate: Napo takes lead with 77% in Danquah Institute poll

Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh?resize=640%2C405&ssl=1 Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Wed, 26 Jun 2024 Source: Asaase News

The Danquah Institute (DI) conducted a study in June 2024, has revealed that Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Energy and MP for Manhyia South, is the preferred running mate for Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming general election.

The survey, which involved 1,569 respondents from NPP executives and polling station members, showed overwhelming support for Napo, with 77% favoring him over Dr. Yaw Adutwum.

Despite this preference, 98.1% of respondents expressed willingness to support Bawumia's choice of running mate.

The study highlighted the importance of selecting a humble, approachable, and experienced candidate from the Ashanti Region.

