NPP's Maxwell Kofi Jumah reveals membership in freemason society

Maxwell Kofi Jumah

Maxwell Kofi Jumah, a well-known figure in Ghanaian politics as a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and currently serving as the Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, recently made headlines by disclosing his membership in the Freemason Society.

In an interview with Adubia TV on YouTube, Jumah provided insights into his journey into the society and outlined some of the qualifications required for membership.



During the interview, Jumah spoke candidly about his affiliation with the Freemason Society, shedding light on its inner workings and dispelling some common misconceptions.



He emphasized that Freemasonry is not a secret society but rather a fraternal organization that aims to promote brotherhood, charity, and personal growth among its members.



Jumah revealed that he had been a member of the Freemason Society for some time and shared his positive experiences with the organization. He described the society as a close-knit community that values camaraderie and mutual support.



According to Jumah, one of the main activities of the Freemasons is engaging in Bible readings, which he views as a source of spiritual enrichment and fellowship.

When asked about the qualifications for membership, Jumah stressed the importance of good character. He explained that Freemasonry strictly admits individuals of upright moral standing and integrity. Prospective members are often recommended by existing members who have observed their exemplary conduct and values.



Contrary to popular belief, Jumah clarified that Freemasonry is not reserved for the elite but is open to anyone who meets the criteria for membership. He emphasized that the society welcomes individuals from all walks of life, provided they uphold the principles of honesty, integrity, and mutual respect.



Throughout the interview, Jumah expressed his admiration for the Freemason Society and its values, highlighting the sense of belonging and fulfillment he has found within the organization. He emphasized that his membership in the Freemasons has enriched his life and provided him with meaningful connections and friendships.



As news of Jumah's disclosure spread, it sparked conversations and debates among Ghanaians about the role and significance of Freemasonry in society. Some praised Jumah for his transparency and willingness to discuss a topic often shrouded in mystery, while others expressed skepticism and curiosity about the inner workings of the Freemason Society.



Despite the varying opinions, Jumah's revelation has brought attention to the Freemason Society and prompted discussions about its values, traditions, and impact on its members and society as a whole.