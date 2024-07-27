NPP’s Richard Ahiagbah involved in an accident

The accident according to reports occurred at Duampompo near Konongo

The director of communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah has been involved in an accident.

Reports say he is stable and currently at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi where he is receiving treatment.

This website cannot readily report whether there were some casualties.



But his car has been mangled beyond recognition.



