NPP’s manifesto is ‘AI-generated’ – Pablo

George Opare Addo

NDC National Youth Organizer George Opare Addo, nicknamed Pablo, has criticized the NPP's manifesto as "AI-generated," claiming it lacks substance.

He praised the NDC's manifesto as a practical plan to solve Ghana's problems, especially for job creation and economic stability.

Pablo highlighted that the NDC's proposals offer real hope for the youth, focusing on creating sustainable jobs and addressing the needs of both students and non-students. He emphasized that the NDC’s manifesto is a clear, solutions-driven plan for a better future.



