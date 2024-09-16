News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

NPP shakes Suhum with massive walk

IMG 20240915 WA0019 750x406 Participants wore NPP colors and chanted slogans

Mon, 16 Sep 2024 Source: Daily Guide

On Sunday, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) held a major health walk in Suhum Constituency, drawing over 20,000 supporters.

Led by Parliamentary candidate Frank Asiedu Bekoe, the event aimed to rally support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential bid and Bekoe's parliamentary campaign.

Participants wore NPP colors and chanted slogans as they walked through town.

NPP leaders praised the government’s achievements and urged voters to back the party in the upcoming elections.

Read full article

Source: Daily Guide