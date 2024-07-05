NPP to present Napo to Asantehene on Tuesday

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced that Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, recently endorsed as the party’s running mate for the upcoming elections, will be presented to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on July 9, 2024, at the Manhyia Palace.
This presentation aims to inform the Asanteman Council of Dr. Prempeh's selection and seek the chief’s blessings.
Senior Campaign Advisor Sammy Awuku highlighted Dr. Prempeh’s extensive experience in public service and politics, expressing confidence in his ability to help Dr. Bawumia break the eight-year political cycle.
The official unveiling will occur in the Ashanti Region.
Read full article
- Election 2024: Bawumia/NAPO ticket a win for NPP – Akufo-Addo
- Mahama contesting for presidency an insult to the people of Ghana – Dennis Miracles
- Mad rush for NAPO’s seat as he gets confirmed as Bawumia’s Running Mate
- Election 2024: We’ll beat NDC with a simple strategy – Sammi Awuku
- Napo will do the magic – Amakye Boateng
- Read all related articles