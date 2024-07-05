NPP to present Napo to Asantehene on Tuesday

This presentation aims to inform the Asanteman Council of Dr. Prempeh's selection

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced that Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, recently endorsed as the party’s running mate for the upcoming elections, will be presented to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on July 9, 2024, at the Manhyia Palace.

This presentation aims to inform the Asanteman Council of Dr. Prempeh's selection and seek the chief’s blessings.



Senior Campaign Advisor Sammy Awuku highlighted Dr. Prempeh’s extensive experience in public service and politics, expressing confidence in his ability to help Dr. Bawumia break the eight-year political cycle.

The official unveiling will occur in the Ashanti Region.



