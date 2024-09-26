News

NPP using arrest of demonstrators to divert attention from galamsey fight – Solomon Owusu

SolomonScreenshot 2024 09 26 030220.png Solomon Owusu

Thu, 26 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Solomon Owusu, Senior Communicator of the Movement for Change, has alleged that the recent arrests of protesters by police are part of an agenda by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to distract the public from the ongoing galamsey issue.

Speaking on TV3’s New Day, he stated that the arrested protesters would be released soon and insisted that no harm would come to them in custody.

Owusu indicated plans for a protest on November 11, emphasizing a willingness to confront the galamsey crisis directly, saying, "It’s better to die for a just cause than sit here and die from drinking poison."

