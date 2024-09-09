NPP will retire Mahama with a massive victory on Dec 7 – Miracles Abopagye

Dennis Miracle Aboagye

Source: Mynewsgh

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Manager for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign, announced their goal to retire John Dramani Mahama from politics after the 2024 elections. Speaking at a gathering in Accra, he expressed confidence in a decisive victory for the NPP and urged party members to vigorously campaign.





