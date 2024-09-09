News

NPP will retire Mahama with a massive victory on Dec 7 – Miracles Abopagye

Dennis Miracles Aboagye.jpeg Dennis Miracle Aboagye

Mon, 9 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Manager for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign, announced their goal to retire John Dramani Mahama from politics after the 2024 elections.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Manager for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign, announced their goal to retire John Dramani Mahama from politics after the 2024 elections. Speaking at a gathering in Accra, he expressed confidence in a decisive victory for the NPP and urged party members to vigorously campaign.



