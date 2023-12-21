NPP women’s organizer and MCE clash over alleged vote-inducing resources hoarding

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Suhum, Margaret Darko Darkwah, and the NPP Women’s Organizer, Hannah Ohenewah, engaged in a war of words over accusations of hoarding resources intended for voter inducement.

Ohenewah claims that the MCE’s actions led to the defeat of some NPP-affiliated candidates in the recent district-level elections.



Reports suggest that where the party has officially endorsed a candidate, MCE Darko Darkwah allegedly supported other candidates of her interest, causing internal discord.



A party source disclosed that resources meant for farmers and the party were allegedly withheld and used against the party’s chosen candidates.



The disagreement between the MCE and the women’s organizer escalated to the point where they resorted to sending voice notes on the party’s platform, trading insults.

The exchange renewed the intensity of the internal strife within the NPP in Suhum with the MCE being blamed for bad leadership.



In response to the growing tensions, the Suhum NPP leadership held an emergency meeting on Wednesday.



The outcome of the meeting resulted in a resolution blaming Margaret Darko Darkwah for the cracks in the party.



Meanwhile, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Suhum Constituency on Tuesday, December 19, accused the MCE of deploying armed military personnel to intimidate voters in strongholds of the NDC.



Dove Maxwell, the Suhum Communication Officer for the NDC, issued a statement conveying the party’s discontent with what they describe as unpleasant and, in their view, barbaric actions, which they believe are orchestrated by higher authorities.

The party demands an immediate cessation of such actions or warns of reciprocal measures.



Only 12 out of 29 electoral areas in Suhum Municipality took part in this district-level election held on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.



In the Eastern Region, voting took place in 13 out of 33 districts and municipalities due to what the Electoral Commission describes as a technical challenge.



The EC rescheduled voting in the affected areas to December 21, 2023, which voting is currently underway.