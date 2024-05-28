NPP won’t politicise Ato Forson’s Ambulance saga – Ama Daaku

Ellen Ama Daaku

Source: Angel Online

Ellen Ama Daaku, a member of the New Patriotic Party National Communications Team, has accused the National Democratic Congress of trying to divert attention from the alleged guilt of Ato Forson in the ambulance saga by criticizing the Attorney-General. She emphasized the seriousness of the case, stating that it involves theft and financial loss to the state, and called for a thorough investigation without political interference.





