NPP youth group debunks reports of endorsing Opoku Prempeh as running mate

A group within the New Patriotic Party, the Ashanti Youth Organisers, has refuted claims of endorsing Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh for the vice-presidential position alongside Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.

In a statement, the group clarifies that any such endorsement represents the views of individuals and not the broader Youth Organisers or their Constituency.



We Have Not Endorsed Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as Running Mate; Ashanti Youth Organisers



We wish to address the recent press statement regarding alleged widespread support for Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh for the position of running mate. It’s important to clarify that this assertion does not accurately represent the sentiments of the majority of youth organisers in the Ashanti Region. The purported endorsement merely reflects the views of a few individuals and does not speak on behalf of the broader Youth Organisers or their Constituency.

Article 12 (b) of the Constitution of the New Patriotic Party provides that, the selection of the vice-presidential candidate rests with the Presidential Candidate, in consultation with the National Council of the party. It is not within the mandate of youth organisers to exert pressure, whether directly or indirectly, on the Presidential Candidate regarding the choice of a running mate. Such actions would constitute undue influence and run counter to the democratic principles of our party.



To ensure maximum support from party members and the Ghanaian populace, it is paramount for our party’s leadership to consider a candidate who embodies humility, commands respect across all sectors, possesses national appeal, and is widely liked by the majority of Ghanaians before finalising the choice of a vice-presidential candidate.



We urge all members of our party to extend their support and prayers to the presidential candidate through prayers and encouragement as they deliberate on selecting a suitable vice-presidential candidate. Let us collectively uphold the democratic values of our party and strive towards unity in preparation for the upcoming elections.



Convenors:



Nana Sarpong

Youth Organiser, Kumawu



Boitey Kwasi Dickson



Youth Organiser, Juaben



Gideon Okyere Darko



Youth Organizer, Offinso North

Prince Boateng



Youth Organiser,Bosomtwi



Duggan Bright



Youth Organizer, New Edubiase



Bright Nyampong

Youth Organizer, Obuase West