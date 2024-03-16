NRC achieved its goals- Prof. Ken Attafuah

Prof. Ken Attafuah

Prof. Ken Attafuah, the Executive Secretary of the National Reconciliation Commission (NRC), established by former President John Agyekum Kufuor to investigate human rights violations and facilitate healing for victims, asserts that the commission effectively met its objectives.

Speaking at a roundtable discussion, per a Graphic Online report, in Accra on the assessment of the NRC report, Prof. Attafuah expressed pride in the commission's performance, affirming its success in addressing past injustices and assisting victims in moving forward with their lives.



The NRC, established under the NRC Act (Act 611) which took effect on January 11, 2002, comprised nine members appointed by the President in consultation with the Council of State.



Its primary mandate was to uncover the truth about past human rights abuses, aid victims in healing, and recommend measures to the President for redress and reconciliation.



Reflecting on the commission's report, Prof. Attafuah noted challenges in accessing copies of the report in public libraries years after its distribution to universities nationwide.

Despite this, he emphasized the significance of the NRC's role in documenting history and guiding the nation toward a better future during its operational period from May 2002 to September 2004.



Various stakeholders, including media expert Prof. Kwame Karikari, retired Court of Appeal Judge Justice Angelina Mornah Domakyaareh, and security expert Col. (retd) Festus Aboagye, offered insights on the NRC's impact.



Prof. Karikari highlighted national polarization during the commission's tenure, while Justice Domakyaareh lamented challenges in accessing the report for research purposes.



Col. (retd) Festus Aboagye emphasized the ongoing need for reconciliation efforts beyond the commission's tenure, stressing the importance of conscious efforts to foster national cohesion and unity in the aftermath of past injustices.