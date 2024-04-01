National Road Safety Authority (NRSA)

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has clarified that it has not conducted a specific study on the impact of "women's buttocks" as a driver distraction source, despite recent comments made by its Public Relations Manager.

In a statement issued by the Authority, it emphasized that while distracted driving poses a significant risk to road safety, including manual, visual, and cognitive distractions, there has been no dedicated study on this particular aspect. The assertion was based on feedback from road users and global examples.



The NRSA acknowledged the seriousness of distracted driving globally and highlighted various forms of distractions that can lead to driver inattentiveness. It noted that the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act, 2008 (Act 761) considers careless and inconsiderate driving as a major offense, punishable by penalties or imprisonment.

The statement clarified that during a recent appearance on Citi FM's Auto Show program, an NRSA representative mentioned examples of visual or cognitive distractions, including the act of "buttocks-watching" by some male drivers, among others.



The NRSA urged for discussions on road safety during the Easter period to prioritize issues such as speeding. Motorists were advised to maintain safe speeds, while passengers were encouraged to speak out against unsafe behavior, including distracted driving and high speeds.