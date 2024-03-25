NRSA launches Easter road safety campaign to curb crashes

NRSA Director-General David Osafo-Adonteng

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has initiated a road safety education and sensitization campaign aimed at reducing road crashes and fatalities during the upcoming Easter season.

This campaign involves collaboration with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, transport unions, and other stakeholders to enforce road traffic regulations and penalize violators.



Officials from NRSA and the police MTTD will conduct operations on major roads and highways leading to Easter destinations and event centers to monitor speeding and other traffic violations.



NRSA Director-General David Osafo-Adonteng emphasized a zero-tolerance approach towards behaviors that could lead to road crashes.



Statistics from NRSA indicate that excessive speeding is a major cause of road traffic casualties in Ghana, accounting for a significant percentage of fatalities and injuries. Most road crashes and fatalities occur during festive seasons like Easter and Christmas, often due to reckless driving and drunk driving.

Despite efforts to promote responsible road use through education and awareness campaigns, road crashes, injuries, and deaths have increased this year. In the first two months of 2024, there were 2,260 reported road crash cases, resulting in 369 fatalities and 2,552 injuries.



This represents a slight increase compared to the same period in 2023.



As part of the enforcement exercise, there will be intensified pre-trip inspections at major transport terminals to ensure vehicles and drivers meet safety requirements. Special education and enforcement exercises will also be conducted on specific highways and rest stops to educate travelers on road safety measures.



Additionally, the NRSA will partner with RANA Motors to offer free tyre checks and selected services for vehicles at rest stops during the Easter period.