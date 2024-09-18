News

NSA boss lauds Veep for digitalisation agenda

Nationalsevice Screenshot 2024 09 18 120351.png Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi

Wed, 18 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanaian Times

Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi, Director-General of the National Service Authority (NSA), praised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his efforts in driving digitalisation across Ghana’s public sector.

Antwi highlighted how digital initiatives under Bawumia’s leadership have improved NSA operations and efficiency, including biometric systems and digital payment platforms.

He noted significant advancements such as the ‘Flare’ platform for school list submissions and the Ghana Pay system for personnel allowances, which have enhanced transparency and streamlined processes.

Antwi encouraged other sectors to embrace digital transformation for better service delivery and development.

Source: Ghanaian Times