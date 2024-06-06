News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
News
0

NSS and KNUST to strengthen collaboration through new strategic initiative

Nss Knust Osei Assibey Antwi and Professor Rita Akosua Dickson

Thu, 6 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Service Scheme (NSS) and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) are strengthening their partnership through a new initiative.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live