NSS and KNUST to strengthen collaboration through new strategic initiative

The National Service Scheme (NSS) and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) are strengthening their partnership through a new initiative.

NSS Executive Director, Osei Assibey Antwi, visited KNUST to discuss enhancing their collaboration, including establishing a dedicated NSS office on campus to improve administrative processes and allowance disbursements.



The partnership aims to align national service training with industry demands through research and data analysis. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be drafted to formalize the partnership in fields like Agricultural Engineering, Sports Science, Business, and Accounting.

Both parties committed to supporting each other in enhancing their systems.