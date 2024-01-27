NSS denies claims of allowance underpayment in Central Region

National Service Scheme (NSS)

The Management of the National Service Scheme has refuted allegations made by the outgoing Tema Metro President of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA), Hamidu Apandago Mahamadu. During a TV3 morning show on Thursday, January 25, 2024, Mahamadu claimed that service personnel in the Central Region were paid GH¢155 as an allowance instead of the approved GH¢715.57. He further alleged that despite efforts by the Central Regional Executive, there was no response from Management.

In response, the National Service Scheme's Management issued a statement indicating that service personnel in the Central Region have been paid their full monthly allowances and arrears. The release emphasized that Management has not received any letter from the Central Regional Executive concerning unpaid allowances.



"Management wishes to unequivocally state that service personnel in the Central Region have been paid full monthly allowances and arrears. Management has also not received any letter from the Central Regional Executive on any matter concerning unpaid allowances," the statement read.



"Therefore, the allegations are false, unfounded, and malicious, and must be disregarded with the contempt they deserve," it added.

Management of the NSS further advised NASPA Executives at all levels to use established channels of communication available to them through their constitution when addressing unclear issues, cautioning against making baseless allegations in the media.



The National Service Scheme reiterated its commitment to an open-door policy with NASPA, encouraging a collaborative approach to address any concerns and supporting the activities of National Service Personnel.