NSS launches 6-month volunteer recruitment drive for graduates and unemployed youth

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has initiated a recruitment drive for National Service graduates and unemployed youth to volunteer for six months. This decision was made in response to numerous applications from young people, aiming to combat youth unemployment.

In a statement released in Accra on Thursday, the NSS announced that the recruitment will target various sectors, including sanitation, teaching, agriculture, and health. These efforts align with the government’s initiatives to promote environmental health, cleanliness, and sustainable development.



The NSS added, "An online application system will soon be available on the Scheme’s website to streamline the selection process. We urge you to inform potential candidates in your region or district about this opportunity and offer necessary support and guidance throughout the application process."