News
NSS launches 6-month volunteer recruitment drive for graduates and unemployed youth

The National Service Scheme NSS1212 National Service Scheme (NSS)

Fri, 19 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has initiated a recruitment drive for National Service graduates and unemployed youth to volunteer for six months. This decision was made in response to numerous applications from young people, aiming to combat youth unemployment.

